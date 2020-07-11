/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1305 sqft
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Vineland
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Cumberland Green Apartments
26 North Ladow Avenue, Millville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
Cumberland Green Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in Millville, NJ with spacious and inviting floor plans and a variety of community amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Vineland
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
204 N 12 - Winter Rental
204 North 12th Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY BEACH BLOCK with OCEAN VIEWS. 2 bedrooms. Furnished. New kitchen with Granite Countertops. Open concept living room / dining room / kitchen. Fully furnished including dishes, linens, pots & pans, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Vineland
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
769 Route 54
769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
46 S ACADEMY STREET
46 Academy Street South, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1486 sqft
Large 4 bedroom house for rent in convenient location, with huge backyard! Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near Landmark Bar
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
14 W HIGH STREET
14 High Street West, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom Apartment in GREAT Location. Right across from Rowan Boulevard and Barnes & Nobles Bookstore, 1 block from Rowan University, 2 blocks from Landmark Bar, 3 Blocks from Delsea Drive, and down the street from 322.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
234 NEW ST E
234 New Street East, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 4 Bedroom Apartment for rent in good location! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Down the street from Landmark Bar & Rowan University, 1 Block from food stores on Delsea Drive, close to downtown Glassboro & Rowan Blvd, and minutes to 322 & Highway 55.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
15 CAMPBELL STREET
15 Campbell Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Move right in to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Emerson Green. The home offers brand new carpets and freshly paint ! Large living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space, build in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
