Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1169 SHARP ROAD
1169 Sharp Road, Vineland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit available in the very quiet OVER 55 community Aspen Greene. The unit has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom with walk in closets and built ins with 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2126 N MAIN ROAD
2126 North Main Road, Vineland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2138 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 full bath home now available for rent in North Vineland. Home features central air, full basement with a bar, large backyard, and a U-driveway for plenty of parking. Background/credit check required prior to showings.
Results within 1 mile of Vineland
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Cumberland Green Apartments
26 North Ladow Avenue, Millville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
Cumberland Green Apartments offers comfortable apartment living in Millville, NJ with spacious and inviting floor plans and a variety of community amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Vineland

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
204 N 12 - Winter Rental
204 North 12th Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY BEACH BLOCK with OCEAN VIEWS. 2 bedrooms. Furnished. New kitchen with Granite Countertops. Open concept living room / dining room / kitchen. Fully furnished including dishes, linens, pots & pans, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Vineland
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6626 Millville
6626 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect rustic living and so close to the city. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rancher is move in ready plus it has an extra large garage and storage and shed. Tenant pays usual utilities, electric and oil. Tenant mows the lawn. X-tra large lot.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
107 CHURCH STREET
107 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1887 sqft
In the market to rent nearby to Rowan University?? This newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Glassboro, conveniently only a 5 minute walk to Rowan as well as shopping, restaurants, and bars.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
769 Route 54
769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
14 WILLIAMS STREET
14 Williams Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Lock in your housing for FALL 2020! Minutes from Rowan University, dining and shopping. Come check out this 4 bedroom 2 full bath home with a large yard, full basement and plenty of parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
216 HIGH STREET
216 High Street East, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1744 sqft
Nice, large second floor apartment with two large bedrooms. Nice kitchen and remodeled bath, full attic for storage and plenty of parking. Close to Rowan University and shopping districts. Just a short dirve to Philadelphia or shore points.

1 of 14

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
26 W CENTER STREET
26 West Center Street, Clayton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This conveniently located near Delsea Drive, 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is practically brand new! It has been rebuilt and rehabilitated from the ground up, including the bonus garage storage unit out back.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vineland, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vineland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

