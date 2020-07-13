All apartments in Williamstown
Laurelton Village Apartments

601 N Black Horse Pike · (856) 415-3984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited time offer: $500 off the 1st full month's rent for move-in by 8/31
Location

601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurelton Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home. Enjoy the casinos and beaches of Atlantic City or take advantage of the employment opportunities and sights of Philadelphia.Close to Deptford Mall, Routes 168, 42, I-295 and NJ Turnpike. Experience the best value in Gloucester County!Visit Laurelton Village today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Up to 50lbs & breed restrictions.One pet per apartment.
Dogs
rent: $35/monthly
Cats
rent: $25/monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurelton Village Apartments have any available units?
Laurelton Village Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Laurelton Village Apartments have?
Some of Laurelton Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurelton Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Laurelton Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Limited time offer: $500 off the 1st full month's rent for move-in by 8/31
Is Laurelton Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurelton Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Laurelton Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurelton Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Laurelton Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Laurelton Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurelton Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Laurelton Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Laurelton Village Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
