Laurelton Village Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home. Enjoy the casinos and beaches of Atlantic City or take advantage of the employment opportunities and sights of Philadelphia.Close to Deptford Mall, Routes 168, 42, I-295 and NJ Turnpike. Experience the best value in Gloucester County!Visit Laurelton Village today and let our professional management staff show you our apartment homes.