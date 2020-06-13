38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2568 sqft
Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
603 MORRIS AVENUE
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Glassboro

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Glassboro
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
950 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
32 W HOWARD STREET
32 West Howard Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Take a look at this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Clayton rental. Gas heat, W/D in unit, fully fenced back yard, pets are negotiable.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Glassboro
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
City Guide for Glassboro, NJ

Glassboro earned its place in the annals of American history by hosting the 1967 summit conference where American President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin had a meeting of minds. No agreement was reached during the summit, but it did improve relations between the two countries and led to the phrase "Spirit of Glassboro," in reference to the cordial atmosphere of the summit.

Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glassboro, NJ

Finding an apartment in Glassboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

