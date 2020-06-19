All apartments in Glassboro
226 S Main St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

226 S Main St

226 South Main Street · (201) 399-6833
Location

226 South Main Street, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$650

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
We have one room for 550$ and one room for 650$ left for students/singles who want to live in a beautiful house in booming Glassboro, very close to Rowan University and the new Hospital.
Contact today. Showing by appointment.
The 3 story home, features everything you need… a gorgeous new kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances, plus a breakfast nook. With 6 bedrooms (price is per room) and 3.5 baths (one in each floor), you have plenty of room for a students or single as well as hosting friends. 4 car parking spaces plus many other amenities that will make you appreciate our attention to details like 2 zone heating and cooling, Smart Thermostats, High Speed Wifi, TV mount in each room, cleaning service, cutting edge social space design and more. Close to Rowan University and the new Inspira hospital. Will accommodate comfortably at least 6 people. Rooms range from 550-650 per month. Tenants pay 70$ utilities. Optional separate entrance to 3rd floor rooms. 650 Credit score minimum or Cosigner. Proof of sufficient income. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 S Main St have any available units?
226 S Main St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 S Main St have?
Some of 226 S Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
226 S Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 S Main St pet-friendly?
No, 226 S Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 226 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 226 S Main St does offer parking.
Does 226 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 S Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 S Main St have a pool?
No, 226 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 226 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 226 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 226 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 S Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 S Main St has units with air conditioning.
