226 S Main St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

We have one room for 550$ and one room for 650$ left for students/singles who want to live in a beautiful house in booming Glassboro, very close to Rowan University and the new Hospital.

Contact today. Showing by appointment.

The 3 story home, features everything you need… a gorgeous new kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steal appliances, plus a breakfast nook. With 6 bedrooms (price is per room) and 3.5 baths (one in each floor), you have plenty of room for a students or single as well as hosting friends. 4 car parking spaces plus many other amenities that will make you appreciate our attention to details like 2 zone heating and cooling, Smart Thermostats, High Speed Wifi, TV mount in each room, cleaning service, cutting edge social space design and more. Close to Rowan University and the new Inspira hospital. Will accommodate comfortably at least 6 people. Rooms range from 550-650 per month. Tenants pay 70$ utilities. Optional separate entrance to 3rd floor rooms. 650 Credit score minimum or Cosigner. Proof of sufficient income. Apply today!