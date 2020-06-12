/
3 bedroom apartments
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
514 Grandview Ave
514 Grandview Avenue, Vineland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1388 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, totally renovated, complete with new kitchen, floors throughout and so much more. Spacious backyard too.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
Results within 5 miles of Vineland
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Pine Street 1
600 E Pine St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom house - (RLNE5763307)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 E Oak St
209 East Oak Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom, single-family house - (RLNE4980396)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
401 CEDAR STREET
401 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 baths totally renovated. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Rental 1 1/2 months security deposit required, plus first month rent. No petsSubject to application, credit and background check.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
520 IRVING AVENUE
520 Irving Avenue, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit is available for rent. This property offers spacious rooms, large yard (landlord takes care of lawn), plenty of parking, high efficiency heater and much more. Conveniently located close to Rt 55.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
508 Dock Street 1
508 Dock St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5657591)
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1011 CHURCH STREET
1011 Church Street, Millville, NJ
Freshly painted spacious four bed one bath. Laundry is on main floor. large kitchen, separate dining room. One bedroom is downstairs and the rest on second floor. Rental application is required before any showings.
Results within 10 miles of Vineland
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
32 W HOWARD STREET
32 West Howard Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Take a look at this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Clayton rental. Gas heat, W/D in unit, fully fenced back yard, pets are negotiable.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 S Main St
226 South Main Street, Glassboro, NJ
We have one room for 550$ and one room for 650$ left for students/singles who want to live in a beautiful house in booming Glassboro, very close to Rowan University and the new Hospital. Contact today. Showing by appointment .
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
107 CHURCH STREET
107 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1887 sqft
In the market to rent nearby to Rowan University?? This newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Glassboro, conveniently only a 5 minute walk to Rowan as well as shopping, restaurants, and bars.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE
2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1486 sqft
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
34 STATE STREET
34 State Street, Glassboro, NJ
Back to Active! Welcome to 34 State Street! What a wonderful property, offering a large eat-in kitchen, living room, 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths, main floor laundry area and a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 S DELSEA DRIVE
5 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ
This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath house blocks from Rowan University has been completely renovated In 2015. This House was taken down to studs EVERYTHING NEW!! 2 Story House features 4 bedrooms with closets, 2 full Baths.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
27 S Woodruff Road
27 South Woodruff Road, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bedroom 1/2 double in Upper Deerfield Township. This property features a living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room and a cooks kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 DELSEA DR N
38 Delsea Drive North, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
3 Bedroom House for rent in very convenient location next to alot of food! 2 blocks from Rowan University, on Delsea Drive and 1 block from US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near landmark bar and chickie's and pete's.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1328 FILBERT STREET
1328 Filbert Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1008 sqft
This beauty has been completely redone. Brand new kitchen, new floors and the list goes on. A new energy efficient hot water heater has been installed to keep your monthly bills down. Owner has installed a brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46 S ACADEMY STREET
46 Academy Street South, Glassboro, NJ
Large 4 bedroom house for rent in convenient location, with huge backyard! Right down the street from Rowan University, 2 blocks from the new Rowan Boulevard, right off of Delsea Drive and US 322, a few miles from Highway 55, and near Landmark Bar
