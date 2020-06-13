Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Vineland

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
401 CEDAR STREET
401 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 baths totally renovated. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Rental 1 1/2 months security deposit required, plus first month rent. No petsSubject to application, credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Vineland
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
258 WALNUT STREET
258 Walnut Street, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Twin double with porch features refinished living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms and a bath. It also has a fenced in yard with a shed. Must meet income requirements and a completed background check.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Cedar St
41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE
2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1486 sqft
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
769 Route 54
769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vineland, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vineland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

