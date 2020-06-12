/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Vineland
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
216 DELSEA DRIVE
216 Delsea Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2040 sqft
Clean, Well maintained first floor apartment - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large eat-in kitchen, living room. Landlord pays for heat and lawn care. Tenant needs to provide a refrigerator and window air conditioners.
Results within 5 miles of Vineland
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
12 VETERANS DRIVE
12 Veterans Way, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Clean and Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment. This one is an upper Unit within walking distance to Community Center, Franklinville Lake, and the center of town. This one won't last long.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
10 E Broad St Street
10 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Quiet second floor apartment for rent. 2 Large bedrooms and 2 completely renovated full bathrooms. Full kitchen and additional kitchenette. Living/dinning area many closets and additional storage space. Taxes and water will be paid by landlord.
Results within 10 miles of Vineland
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
$
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Cedar St
41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
216 HIGH STREET
216 High Street East, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1744 sqft
Nice, large second floor apartment with two large bedrooms. Nice kitchen and remodeled bath, full attic for storage and plenty of parking. Close to Rowan University and shopping districts. Just a short dirve to Philadelphia or shore points.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
129 S MAIN STREET
129 South Main Street, Elmer, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Lovely updated and well-maintained rental unit in Borough of Elmer, 2-bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, large rooms, newer carpeting.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
