152 SNYDER AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

152 SNYDER AVE

152 Snyder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152 Snyder Avenue, Union County, NJ 07922

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room. The unit comes with a backyard for summer entertainment. The location is perfect for commuters as it's only steps away from train, bus and also schools and shopping. Other features include hardwood on the first level, guest parking in the back, newer finishes and mechanics, and lots of natural light. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE (#3616879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 SNYDER AVE have any available units?
152 SNYDER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NJ.
What amenities does 152 SNYDER AVE have?
Some of 152 SNYDER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 SNYDER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
152 SNYDER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 SNYDER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 152 SNYDER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 152 SNYDER AVE offers parking.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 SNYDER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE have a pool?
No, 152 SNYDER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE have accessible units?
No, 152 SNYDER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 SNYDER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 SNYDER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 SNYDER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
