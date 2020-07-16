152 SNYDER AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room. The unit comes with a backyard for summer entertainment. The location is perfect for commuters as it's only steps away from train, bus and also schools and shopping. Other features include hardwood on the first level, guest parking in the back, newer finishes and mechanics, and lots of natural light. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE (#3616879)