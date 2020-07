Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction elevator microwave

All New Construction 1 Bedroom. Be the first to live in this one bedroom apartment with its own patio! Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you?ll be pinching yourself to make sure you?re not dreaming. Explore homes with spacious living spaces, sleek style and an amenity package featuring 95,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.