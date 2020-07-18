311-315 37TH ST

Amenities
This bright and airy 2bdr/2fb + den unit offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, meik w/ s.s appliances, granite countertop, d/w, w/d, plenty of sun light & tons of closet space in every room! Enjoy the town while being close to all shops, restaurants and ideal for NYC commuters. Situated on a quiet tree lined street just a couple of blocks from boulevard east, you'll find this modern boutique elevator building w/ garage parking the best place to live in union city! Come take a look! You will be glad you did.