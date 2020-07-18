All apartments in Union City
311-315 37TH ST
311-315 37TH ST

311-315 37th St · No Longer Available
Union City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

311-315 37th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
This bright and airy 2bdr/2fb + den unit offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, meik w/ s.s appliances, granite countertop, d/w, w/d, plenty of sun light & tons of closet space in every room! Enjoy the town while being close to all shops, restaurants and ideal for NYC commuters. Situated on a quiet tree lined street just a couple of blocks from boulevard east, you'll find this modern boutique elevator building w/ garage parking the best place to live in union city! Come take a look! You will be glad you did.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311-315 37TH ST have any available units?
311-315 37TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 311-315 37TH ST have?
Some of 311-315 37TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311-315 37TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
311-315 37TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311-315 37TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 311-315 37TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 311-315 37TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 311-315 37TH ST offers parking.
Does 311-315 37TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311-315 37TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311-315 37TH ST have a pool?
No, 311-315 37TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 311-315 37TH ST have accessible units?
No, 311-315 37TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 311-315 37TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311-315 37TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 311-315 37TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 311-315 37TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
