Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Toms River with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profil... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Results within 5 miles of Toms River
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6 N Bayview Avenue
6 North Bayview Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful New Construction with awesome Bayfront views. Multiple decks offer stunning sunsets and tranquil breezes. Bay access steps from the front door. This home features complete handicap accessibility including an elevator to all levels.

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.
Results within 10 miles of Toms River
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
651 N County Line Road
651 North County Line Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
For rent!1712 sq.Home on beautiful tranquil 2.2 acres!Spectacular view of sparkling lake, with stream on property. 3 bedrooms, study, huge high,airy basement. 2 large bathrooms(one handicapped)Very private, yet strategically located.

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful town home in the most desirable section of the Courts at Cooks Bridge community. 9 foot 1st Floor Ceilings plus Two-Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen has 42'' Cabinets and a Pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Toms River, NJ

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Toms River with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Toms River. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

