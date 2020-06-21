All apartments in Toms River
Find more places like 1405 King George Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toms River, NJ
/
1405 King George Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1405 King George Lane

1405 King George Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Toms River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ 08753

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers. Beautiful home with neutral colors, and stunning 2-story Palladium window wall in Living room. Gorgeous Master Bath w/Soaking Tub, Glass Shower & Double Vanity. Open Tiled Kitchen to Family Room. 2nd Floor Laundry room, Pull Down Attic Stairs & Direct Entry Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 King George Lane have any available units?
1405 King George Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toms River, NJ.
What amenities does 1405 King George Lane have?
Some of 1405 King George Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 King George Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 King George Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 King George Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 King George Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 1405 King George Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 King George Lane does offer parking.
Does 1405 King George Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 King George Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 King George Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1405 King George Lane has a pool.
Does 1405 King George Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 King George Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 King George Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 King George Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 King George Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 King George Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08753
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr
Toms River, NJ 08753
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd
Toms River, NJ 08753

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms
Toms River Apartments with BalconyToms River Apartments with Parking
Toms River Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College