Tinton Falls, NJ
132 Peach Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:49 PM

132 Peach Street

132 Peach Street · (732) 542-1990 ext. 120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has been fully remodeled and offers all the room & luxury your family needs! The first floor features Eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite & 2 tiered counter open to dining room; Bright Dining room with sliders to patio and fenced backyard; living room with column accents PLUS a cozy step down family room with fireplace and picture window! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 with a home office), master bedroom with walk in closet, custom vanity and full master bath and a 2nd full bath with tub! Home hasbasement, new siding, new windows, new flooring throughout and great attention to detail! There is abundant landscaping throughout this Northern Tinton Falls lot! Application, credit check and proof of income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Peach Street have any available units?
132 Peach Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Peach Street have?
Some of 132 Peach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Peach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 132 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 Peach Street does offer parking.
Does 132 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Peach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 132 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Peach Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Peach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Peach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
