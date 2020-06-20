132 Peach Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has been fully remodeled and offers all the room & luxury your family needs! The first floor features Eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite & 2 tiered counter open to dining room; Bright Dining room with sliders to patio and fenced backyard; living room with column accents PLUS a cozy step down family room with fireplace and picture window! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 with a home office), master bedroom with walk in closet, custom vanity and full master bath and a 2nd full bath with tub! Home hasbasement, new siding, new windows, new flooring throughout and great attention to detail! There is abundant landscaping throughout this Northern Tinton Falls lot! Application, credit check and proof of income required.