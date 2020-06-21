All apartments in Tinton Falls
12 Fern Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:51 AM

12 Fern Court

12 Fern Court
Location

12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage. Living Room boasts recessed lighting and sliding glass door open to patio. Dining Room opens to the Living Room with soaring 20' ceiling. Master Bedroom with attached full Bath. The second bedroom with walk-in closet. Bonus room downstairs ideal office. Beautiful outdoor living space with extended patio, lush landscaping for privacy. Additional outside storage. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, tennis and playground. Convenient to all major transportation, garden state parkway, NYC Train and Bus, Route 18. Minutes to shopping, River & Beach VIRTUAL TOUR attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fern Court have any available units?
12 Fern Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Fern Court have?
Some of 12 Fern Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Fern Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fern Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fern Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Fern Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tinton Falls.
Does 12 Fern Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Fern Court does offer parking.
Does 12 Fern Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Fern Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fern Court have a pool?
Yes, 12 Fern Court has a pool.
Does 12 Fern Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Fern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Fern Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Fern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Fern Court does not have units with air conditioning.
