12 Fern Court

Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage. Living Room boasts recessed lighting and sliding glass door open to patio. Dining Room opens to the Living Room with soaring 20' ceiling. Master Bedroom with attached full Bath. The second bedroom with walk-in closet. Bonus room downstairs ideal office. Beautiful outdoor living space with extended patio, lush landscaping for privacy. Additional outside storage. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, tennis and playground. Convenient to all major transportation, garden state parkway, NYC Train and Bus, Route 18. Minutes to shopping, River & Beach VIRTUAL TOUR attached