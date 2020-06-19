1-3 LINCOLN AVE

Amenities

Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall. Beautiful and Spacious newly renovated apt boasts new kitchen w granite and ss appliances, new bath with double sink, lighting, gleaming hard wood floors, freshly painted, tons of storage. Unit has own private storage unit in basement 12X12 and your own personal laundry machines in basement. 2 assigned parking spots included