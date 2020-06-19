All apartments in Summit
Home
/
Summit, NJ
/
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM

1-3 LINCOLN AVE

1-3 Lincoln Avenue · (973) 714-3085
Location

1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall. Beautiful and Spacious newly renovated apt boasts new kitchen w granite and ss appliances, new bath with double sink, lighting, gleaming hard wood floors, freshly painted, tons of storage. Unit has own private storage unit in basement 12X12 and your own personal laundry machines in basement. 2 assigned parking spots included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have any available units?
1-3 LINCOLN AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have?
Some of 1-3 LINCOLN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1-3 LINCOLN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1-3 LINCOLN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1-3 LINCOLN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE does offer parking.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have a pool?
No, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1-3 LINCOLN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1-3 LINCOLN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
