415 Worthington Avenue

SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants. We are offering this seashore home throughout the summer. On the first floor, a well-designed kitchen with large island overlooking the dining room and living room with fireplace which leads to a private backyard with deck, outside shower and gas grill. On the main floor there is also a den and full bath. The second floor there are three guest bedrooms, two full baths, a master suite with private bathroom with shower and double sink. On the third floor a sitting area with TV, a bedroom and full bathroom.