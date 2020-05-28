All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue

415 Worthington Avenue · (732) 295-2222
Location

415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants. We are offering this seashore home throughout the summer. On the first floor, a well-designed kitchen with large island overlooking the dining room and living room with fireplace which leads to a private backyard with deck, outside shower and gas grill. On the main floor there is also a den and full bath. The second floor there are three guest bedrooms, two full baths, a master suite with private bathroom with shower and double sink. On the third floor a sitting area with TV, a bedroom and full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
415 Worthington Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 415 Worthington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 Worthington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 Worthington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Worthington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 Worthington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Worthington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Worthington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Worthington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
