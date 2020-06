Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Amazing Spring Lake Summer Rental! Large bedrooms and a spectacular finished basement for all those family members and guests! wonderful open floor plan and room for entertaining not far from the beautiful Spring Lake beaches. There is a terrific front porch to enjoy those summer nights and have a refreshing drink! Bedrooms have lots of space and this home can accommodate all your guests in comfort. This home is available last 2 weeks of August through Labor Day. Beach badges included as are beach chairs and outdoor grill. 2 week minimum until further notice. RENTAL AMOUNT IS $5,500 PER WEEK!