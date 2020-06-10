307 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds . Beautifully appointed Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Recreation Room with Ping Pong Table. June 1- June 26, July 12- August 26th, $6,500 per week. September 8,-September 30, $4,500 per week, Winter, October 1-April 30, 2021 $4,000. a month. tenant pays utilities.Includes use of 3 Beach & Pool Badges, Bikes, Stand up Boards and Kayaks . Only blocks from the beach. There is an outdoor shower and Grill, Marucci Park across the street. Kids will love it here. Bring your toothbrush. Sorry, No Smoking and No Pets.