Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

307 Monroe Avenue

307 Monroe Avenue · (908) 433-4846
Location

307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds . Beautifully appointed Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Recreation Room with Ping Pong Table. June 1- June 26, July 12- August 26th, $6,500 per week. September 8,-September 30, $4,500 per week, Winter, October 1-April 30, 2021 $4,000. a month. tenant pays utilities.Includes use of 3 Beach & Pool Badges, Bikes, Stand up Boards and Kayaks . Only blocks from the beach. There is an outdoor shower and Grill, Marucci Park across the street. Kids will love it here. Bring your toothbrush. Sorry, No Smoking and No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
307 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 307 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 307 Monroe Avenue has a pool.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
