301 Ludlow Avenue

The open floor plan, spacious kitchen and airy front porch make this home perfect for entertaining. 3 Blocks to North End beach, downtown and Hoffman's Ice Cream. Sleeps 12 comfortably. House is available weekly, Saturday to Saturday beginning on May 1st. May weekly rate is $5,000 through 5/23. Week of 5/23 is $7,000. June weekly rate is $6,000.through 6/27. Weekly rate from 6/27 on is $7,000. Saturday to Saturday rentals with 4PM check in, 10AM check out. No Pets. $150 Cleaning Fee. $250 electric fee per week.