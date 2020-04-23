All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 301 Ludlow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
301 Ludlow Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:07 AM

301 Ludlow Avenue

301 Ludlow Avenue · (848) 241-6955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The open floor plan, spacious kitchen and airy front porch make this home perfect for entertaining. 3 Blocks to North End beach, downtown and Hoffman's Ice Cream. Sleeps 12 comfortably. House is available weekly, Saturday to Saturday beginning on May 1st. May weekly rate is $5,000 through 5/23. Week of 5/23 is $7,000. June weekly rate is $6,000.through 6/27. Weekly rate from 6/27 on is $7,000. Saturday to Saturday rentals with 4PM check in, 10AM check out. No Pets. $150 Cleaning Fee. $250 electric fee per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have any available units?
301 Ludlow Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 301 Ludlow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Ludlow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Ludlow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Ludlow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Ludlow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Ludlow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 Ludlow Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity