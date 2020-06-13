2203 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Summer Rental! AVAIL 8/29 on . 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake. Features include hardwood floors, galley kitchen w/ newer tile floor & appliances, living room & dining room w/ big bay windows, 2 bdrms on the 1st floor w/ full bath & 2 bdrms upstairs. There is a full basement w/ 2nd bath w/ shower stall, ping pong table & dart board, an outdoor shower, nice size patio area & yard. 5 beach/ pool badges included with rental. Avail Sept @ $2,000 a week, August @ $4,000 a week.