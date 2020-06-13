All apartments in Spring Lake
2203 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:29 PM

2203 3rd Avenue

2203 3rd Avenue · (732) 616-3729
Location

2203 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Summer Rental! AVAIL 8/29 on . 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake. Features include hardwood floors, galley kitchen w/ newer tile floor & appliances, living room & dining room w/ big bay windows, 2 bdrms on the 1st floor w/ full bath & 2 bdrms upstairs. There is a full basement w/ 2nd bath w/ shower stall, ping pong table & dart board, an outdoor shower, nice size patio area & yard. 5 beach/ pool badges included with rental. Avail Sept @ $2,000 a week, August @ $4,000 a week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2203 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2203 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2203 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2203 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2203 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
