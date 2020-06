Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spend your summer at the Jersey Shore! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is available for July and August 2020. Additional living space provided in den and sunroom, full baths on both first and second floors. Two week minimum at $4500 per week. Two blocks from beautiful Spring Lake beach and boardwalk. 4 beach badges included.SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. Tenant currently in place.