2005 4th Avenue

SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept. Well maintained back yard with a wrought iron table & chairs & grill to enjoy lazy dinners in the evenings. 1 garage with space for 2 more cars. Just bring your bathing suit! Beach n Pool badges, beach towels, 2 bikes, and linens are included. $5000/week. Preferable 2 weeks minimum. Available June 13 to 27, Aug 29 to Sept 12. No smoking & pets negottiable.