Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:12 PM

2005 4th Avenue

2005 4th Avenue · (908) 599-7780
Location

2005 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SUMMER RENTAL - ''Home Away From Home'' A beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home with wrap-around porch, 5 blocks from the beach & North End Pool Pavilion. Master suite on the first floor. Gourmet kitchen with an open concept. Well maintained back yard with a wrought iron table & chairs & grill to enjoy lazy dinners in the evenings. 1 garage with space for 2 more cars. Just bring your bathing suit! Beach n Pool badges, beach towels, 2 bikes, and linens are included. $5000/week. Preferable 2 weeks minimum. Available June 13 to 27, Aug 29 to Sept 12. No smoking & pets negottiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 4th Avenue have any available units?
2005 4th Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 4th Avenue have?
Some of 2005 4th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2005 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2005 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2005 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 4th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2005 4th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2005 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
