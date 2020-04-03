All apartments in Spring Lake
14 Union Avenue
14 Union Avenue

14 Union Avenue · (732) 974-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Union Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Perfect getaway for Summer 2020. Lovely Spring Lake home only 3 houses to the beach and boardwalk. Catch the ocean breezes from the front porch. Open floor plan on first floor with updated kitchen, butlers pantry, inviting great room, formal dining room, sunny sitting room, powder room and laundry. Second floor: large Master Bedroom with queen bed, sitting room, walk-in closet and master bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 with queen beds and 1 with full bed (crib available) and full bath. Step outside to the paver patio with gas grill and outdoor shower. Linens and towels provided, 4 beach badges, and beach accessories. $8000 per week, 2 week rental preferred but will consider weekly rental. Available 6/27-7/18, 8/15-9/7No smoking, no pets Homeowner is licensed NJ realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Union Avenue have any available units?
14 Union Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Union Avenue have?
Some of 14 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 14 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14 Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 14 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
