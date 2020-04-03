14 Union Avenue

Amenities

Perfect getaway for Summer 2020. Lovely Spring Lake home only 3 houses to the beach and boardwalk. Catch the ocean breezes from the front porch. Open floor plan on first floor with updated kitchen, butlers pantry, inviting great room, formal dining room, sunny sitting room, powder room and laundry. Second floor: large Master Bedroom with queen bed, sitting room, walk-in closet and master bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 with queen beds and 1 with full bed (crib available) and full bath. Step outside to the paver patio with gas grill and outdoor shower. Linens and towels provided, 4 beach badges, and beach accessories. $8000 per week, 2 week rental preferred but will consider weekly rental. Available 6/27-7/18, 8/15-9/7No smoking, no pets Homeowner is licensed NJ realtor