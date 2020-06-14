47 Wyckham Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with half bath affords additional entertaining space. This charming end unit is surrounded by lush landscaping, while large patio with barbeque grill allows you to just relax and enjoy. Inground pool on premises.AVAILABLE FOR WINTER 9/15 - 5/15 at $1,900. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER;JUNE 1-30 $7,500JULY 1-30 $8,500