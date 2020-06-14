All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:45 AM

47 Wyckham Road

47 Wyckham Road · (732) 449-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with half bath affords additional entertaining space. This charming end unit is surrounded by lush landscaping, while large patio with barbeque grill allows you to just relax and enjoy. Inground pool on premises.AVAILABLE FOR WINTER 9/15 - 5/15 at $1,900. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER;JUNE 1-30 $7,500JULY 1-30 $8,500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Wyckham Road have any available units?
47 Wyckham Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Wyckham Road have?
Some of 47 Wyckham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Wyckham Road currently offering any rent specials?
47 Wyckham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Wyckham Road pet-friendly?
No, 47 Wyckham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 47 Wyckham Road offer parking?
No, 47 Wyckham Road does not offer parking.
Does 47 Wyckham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Wyckham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Wyckham Road have a pool?
Yes, 47 Wyckham Road has a pool.
Does 47 Wyckham Road have accessible units?
No, 47 Wyckham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Wyckham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Wyckham Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Wyckham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Wyckham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
