302 MARTEN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

A nicely remodeled townhouse with almost everything new. A fully upgraded kitchen offers new solid wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, breakfast counter, tiled floor, brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer and over-the-range microwave etc. New hardwood floors throughout, LED recessed lighting for low bills, freshly painted house and open floor plan. All the bath rooms are upgraded with solid wood vanities, granite tops, upgraded tiles, showers, toilet and mirrors etc. A large living room has a wood burning fireplace and an oversized three-panel sliding door that leads to a spacious deck and a backyard. Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths and a laundry center upstairs. New energy saving windows for whole house will save heat and air conditioning costs. Home association takes care of snow removal everywhere even on driveway and front walks/ entrances promptly in addition to lawn care and trash removal etc. Attached one car garage with own driveway and extra parking lots for guests. Full basement with painted floor can be use for extra storage & many other options.Community walking/hiking trails, tennis court and playgrounds. Top-rated Montgomery Schools, just minutes to shopping and fine restaurants in Princeton.