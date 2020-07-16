All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 302 MARTEN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
302 MARTEN ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

302 MARTEN ROAD

302 Marten Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 Marten Road, Somerset County, NJ 08540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
A nicely remodeled townhouse with almost everything new. A fully upgraded kitchen offers new solid wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, breakfast counter, tiled floor, brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dish washer and over-the-range microwave etc. New hardwood floors throughout, LED recessed lighting for low bills, freshly painted house and open floor plan. All the bath rooms are upgraded with solid wood vanities, granite tops, upgraded tiles, showers, toilet and mirrors etc. A large living room has a wood burning fireplace and an oversized three-panel sliding door that leads to a spacious deck and a backyard. Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths and a laundry center upstairs. New energy saving windows for whole house will save heat and air conditioning costs. Home association takes care of snow removal everywhere even on driveway and front walks/ entrances promptly in addition to lawn care and trash removal etc. Attached one car garage with own driveway and extra parking lots for guests. Full basement with painted floor can be use for extra storage & many other options.Community walking/hiking trails, tennis court and playgrounds. Top-rated Montgomery Schools, just minutes to shopping and fine restaurants in Princeton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have any available units?
302 MARTEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerset County, NJ.
What amenities does 302 MARTEN ROAD have?
Some of 302 MARTEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 MARTEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
302 MARTEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 MARTEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 302 MARTEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 302 MARTEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 MARTEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 302 MARTEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 302 MARTEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 MARTEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 MARTEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 MARTEN ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark