Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars. New Modern Chefs kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Windows, New furnace and air conditioning (low bills). High Ceilings. Huge carpeted basement perfect for recreation. NYC bus around the corner. In the midst of shopping Walmart,Samsclub,Marshalls etc.Great for sharing.