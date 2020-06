Amenities

Make summer memories with the family that will last a lifetime in this cozy and charming coastal cottage. Take your morning coffee out on the huge balcony off the light-filled master bedroom, where you can gaze out over the tranquil pond right behind the home. Come back from a day at the beach and wind down with wine on the back patio. Life's simple pleasures are yours for the taking at your summer retreat. June rented, not available. Available July & August at 14k/Month.