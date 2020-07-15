619 New York Boulevard

Amenities

Summer Rental avail 7/18/20 to 9/30/20 for $25K or $3,800 per week 7/18/20 to 8/15/20 and $3,000 per week 8/15/20 to 9/30/20. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground. Spacious cape has a large bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Enjoy the private backyard with paver patio, table set and Weber gas grill. Rental sleeps 7 (1st Flr Bedroom: 1 Queen , 2nd Bedroom: 1 Queen & twin bunk beds, 3rd Bedroom: 2 twin beds). A dog is negotiable.