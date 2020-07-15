All apartments in Sea Girt
619 New York Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 PM

619 New York Boulevard

619 New York Boulevard · (732) 221-5673
Location

619 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Summer Rental avail 7/18/20 to 9/30/20 for $25K or $3,800 per week 7/18/20 to 8/15/20 and $3,000 per week 8/15/20 to 9/30/20. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground. Spacious cape has a large bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Enjoy the private backyard with paver patio, table set and Weber gas grill. Rental sleeps 7 (1st Flr Bedroom: 1 Queen , 2nd Bedroom: 1 Queen & twin bunk beds, 3rd Bedroom: 2 twin beds). A dog is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 New York Boulevard have any available units?
619 New York Boulevard has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 619 New York Boulevard have?
Some of 619 New York Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 New York Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
619 New York Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 New York Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 New York Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 619 New York Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 619 New York Boulevard offers parking.
Does 619 New York Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 New York Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 New York Boulevard have a pool?
No, 619 New York Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 619 New York Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 619 New York Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 619 New York Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 New York Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 New York Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 New York Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
