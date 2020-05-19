313 Brooklyn Boulevard

Amenities

Make this updated seashore cape your vacation home for the month of July in the charming town of Sea Girt! Just over three blocks to the beach, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home depicts summer at the shore. The upcoming kitchen/dining area renovation will result in an open concept with seating at the island. Entertain family and friends on the back patio with built in bar. Rinse off after the beach in the outdoor shower. The home comes with 2 beach badges, bbq grill, and beach chairs. No smoking, no groups, no cats, dogs considered on a case by case basis.