Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

313 Brooklyn Boulevard

313 Brooklyn Boulevard · (732) 449-5959
Location

313 Brooklyn Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Make this updated seashore cape your vacation home for the month of July in the charming town of Sea Girt! Just over three blocks to the beach, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home depicts summer at the shore. The upcoming kitchen/dining area renovation will result in an open concept with seating at the island. Entertain family and friends on the back patio with built in bar. Rinse off after the beach in the outdoor shower. The home comes with 2 beach badges, bbq grill, and beach chairs. No smoking, no groups, no cats, dogs considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have any available units?
313 Brooklyn Boulevard has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have?
Some of 313 Brooklyn Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Brooklyn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
313 Brooklyn Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Brooklyn Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Brooklyn Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Brooklyn Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
