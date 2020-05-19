All apartments in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ
10 1st Avenue
10 1st Avenue

10 1st Avenue · (732) 687-2467
Location

10 1st Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, glass back splash, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, high efficiency washer /dryer. Large 60'' flat screen TV, gas fireplace in dining room with seating for 8 comfortably. Queen bed in one bedroom with brand new en-suite bath with walk-in shower. All new windows and hot water heater. Full bed with adjoining bath. Den has a very nice queen size sleeper sofa for those over night guests along with TV. Lovely outside patio with 12x10 ft. umbrella and gas grill. Only steps to the beach. No smoking and ABSOLUTELY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 1st Avenue have any available units?
10 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 1st Avenue have?
Some of 10 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 10 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
