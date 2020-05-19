10 1st Avenue

Amenities

This is only a WINTER RENTAL...absolutely no summer months are available! Starting SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 ending JUNE 23, 2021 FOR 0NLY 9 MONTHS! Beautifully decorated warm and inviting. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, glass back splash, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, high efficiency washer /dryer. Large 60'' flat screen TV, gas fireplace in dining room with seating for 8 comfortably. Queen bed in one bedroom with brand new en-suite bath with walk-in shower. All new windows and hot water heater. Full bed with adjoining bath. Den has a very nice queen size sleeper sofa for those over night guests along with TV. Lovely outside patio with 12x10 ft. umbrella and gas grill. Only steps to the beach. No smoking and ABSOLUTELY NO PETS.