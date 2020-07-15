/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
159 Wharfside Drive
159 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Open concept- updated 2 bedroom w/ tasteful modern furnishings. First floor unit with breakfast bar open to LR/ DR. Hardwood floors throughout. Steps to beach and riverfront marina. HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED and washer/dryer on site.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified

Last updated July 15
9 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

Last updated July 15
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Ocean Boulevard N
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2258 sqft
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Elberon
16 Cedar Avenue
16 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7, 2020-BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE A BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH! MINUTES AWAY FROM MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP, SCHOOLS SHOPPING AND RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF WEST END! MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
129 Franklin Avenue
129 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter/Short term fully furnished rental 2/3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on a beautiful property located 3 blocks to the beach and Pier Village. Nothing to bring but your clothes and toiletries. Walking distance to the LB train. Includes use of 1 car garage

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Elberon
35 Sternberger Avenue
35 Sternberger Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL- Exquisite lower level, end unit condo just one block to the beach in West End! Fully furnished featuring an open floor plan. Sunny and spacious with a good floor plan for room mate situation.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
West End
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
