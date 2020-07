Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020. Please do not request a short term rental it is an ANNUAL rental only. Tenant occupied till 8/31/2020.