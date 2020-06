Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan. 2 decks plus lower level patio for outdoor living. Island view complex offers pool, tennis and ocean beach access. Very close to all forms of NYC transportation. Great restaurants, shopping, beaches, and marinas all located here in Sea Bright.