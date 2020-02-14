All apartments in Sea Bright
1566 Ocean Avenue

1566 Ocean Avenue · (732) 766-3330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets. On site pool and tennis, steps to the beach. The Sunrise community is located conveniently within minutes of NYC transportation, area hospitals, retail, entertaining and fine dining. The right fit, the right choice, the right place for you to call home. Contact us today for an appointment. Short term / Summer rental available for 6 months $33,000 for short term / summer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1566 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1566 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1566 Ocean Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1566 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1566 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
