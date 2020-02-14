1566 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets. On site pool and tennis, steps to the beach. The Sunrise community is located conveniently within minutes of NYC transportation, area hospitals, retail, entertaining and fine dining. The right fit, the right choice, the right place for you to call home. Contact us today for an appointment. Short term / Summer rental available for 6 months $33,000 for short term / summer