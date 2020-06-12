/
2 bedroom apartments
445 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
9 Park Avenue
9 Park Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Commuter's Dream! Walk out your front door to trains & buses right to NYC.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
96 Eastern Way
96 Eastern Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Eastern Way in Rutherford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rutherford
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Wallington
1 Unit Available
98 LESTER ST
98 Lester Street, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just renovated fully painted first floor apartment
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
275 DELAWANNA AVE
275 Delawanna Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Locations locations locations!!!!! beautiful 2 beds 1 bath apartment new updated kitchen ready to move in. 5 mins walk to NJ transits and 2 mins walk to bus stop to NYC/ Newark pan stations. close to Rt 3 and Rt 21.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Carlstadt
1 Unit Available
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Results within 5 miles of Rutherford
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Bergen - Lafayette
307 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown Jersey City
52 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
The Heights
24 Units Available
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1166 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
