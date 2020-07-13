/
pet friendly apartments
286 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.
Results within 1 mile of Rutherford
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Rutherford
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
24 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
17 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
42 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,990
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
62 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
70 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,608
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
20 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,393
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,642
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
North East Hoboken
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,632
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
