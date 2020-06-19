27 Waterman Avenue

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge, shops and restaurants while having access to a fast, easy commute via Ferry! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath is bright, welcoming and fully furnished! Home has been finished to the highest level with gorgeous hardwood floors, french doors, fireplace and open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and marble counter tops! Coveted West Park neighborhood - this is the one you've been waiting for! Also Available as an ANNUAL RENTAL for $9,000/month.