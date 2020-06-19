All apartments in Rumson
27 Waterman Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

27 Waterman Avenue

27 Waterman Avenue · (732) 881-4306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ 07760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge, shops and restaurants while having access to a fast, easy commute via Ferry! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath is bright, welcoming and fully furnished! Home has been finished to the highest level with gorgeous hardwood floors, french doors, fireplace and open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and marble counter tops! Coveted West Park neighborhood - this is the one you've been waiting for! Also Available as an ANNUAL RENTAL for $9,000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Waterman Avenue have any available units?
27 Waterman Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Waterman Avenue have?
Some of 27 Waterman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Waterman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27 Waterman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Waterman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27 Waterman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rumson.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue offer parking?
No, 27 Waterman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Waterman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue have a pool?
No, 27 Waterman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27 Waterman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Waterman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Waterman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Waterman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
