Last updated June 14 2020
102 Furnished Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
7 Woods Road
7 Woods Road, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$39,000
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL with GORGEOUS POOL!!! This FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with double sinks in the vanity.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2416 sqft
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 Manchester Court
4 Manchester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1st FLOOR SHADOW LAKE VILLAGE rental available ASAP! Fully furnished(if desired). Parking spot located a stones throw from the front door. Great opportunity!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 4th Avenue
307 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Beautiful, sun-filled, fully renovated, and fully furnished 1 bedroom condo 3 blocks to the beach could be yours for the summer! Open kitchen/living with island/bar, dishwasher. Balcony with ocean views, hardwood floors, dishwasher, updated bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
