Apartment List
/
NJ
/
raritan
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Raritan, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raritan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Results within 1 mile of Raritan

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
64 W MAIN ST
64 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION! lOCATION! lOCATION! Just steps away from NJ Transit & NYC train, this large 1 BR unit overlooking Main Street, offers all the conveniences of city living right outside your door. No need for Uber.
Results within 5 miles of Raritan

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
Results within 10 miles of Raritan
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1140 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
76 DORCHESTER DR
76 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2100 sqft
You will love this delightful North-East facing End unit Townhouse located in a cul-de-sac in Hamilton Crest community. This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has an extra den/office at 2nd level giving you more than 2100 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
60 CHESWICH CT
60 Cheswich Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Renovated 2 bedrm townhouse sits at quiet Parkside section on the Hills, Upper floors, Great view.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Raritan, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Raritan renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Raritan 2 BedroomsRaritan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRaritan 3 BedroomsRaritan Apartments with Balcony
Raritan Apartments with GarageRaritan Apartments with GymRaritan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaritan Apartments with Parking
Raritan Apartments with PoolRaritan Apartments with Washer-DryerRaritan Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaritan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJWashington, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJ
Yardley, PAFlemington, NJBordentown, NJPennington, NJPanther Valley, NJGreen Knoll, NJSayreville, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJNewtown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark