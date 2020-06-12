/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raritan, NJ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Raritan
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 5 miles of Raritan
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
117 WATCHUNG DR
117 Watchung Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lovely end unit, great location 3 beds, 2 full & 1/2 bath formal living & dining rms, family rm, basement currently being finished Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, opening to family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
260 HEDGEROW RD
260 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pristine Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms+Office (can be used as 3rd bedroom),Large Living Rm w/Fireplace,Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings,Hardwood floors,Laundry on 2nd Flr,Spacious Master w/ Walk-in Closet & walkout Balcony,High Efficiency Furnace &
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
569 N BRIDGE ST
569 N Bridge St, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1930 sqft
Single family house with a circular driveway in Bridgewater School District. Freshly painted, upgraded utilities,granite counter tops,maple cabinets,center island in the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Raritan
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
37 SCARBOROUGH RD
37 Scarborough Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Premium corner lot home in the coveted Country Club Estates! This NW facing home has 5BR, 4.5 baths, large 2 story foyer, abundant natural light & views of a waterbody with fountains. Upstairs lead to 4 spacious BR with over-sized master suite.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
