/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Raritan, NJ
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Results within 5 miles of Raritan
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
78 WENDOVER CT
78 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bright & sunny first floor,2 bed/2bath end unit.Direct access to garage from unit. Newer carpet in master bedroom. Newer stove.Slider to patio.Close to shopping & major commuting routes.No smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Raritan
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
78 LINDSEY CT
78 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Penthouse Condo with skylights, vaulted ceilings, great relaxing view. Washer dryer. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Private locked storage right next door.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
213 ENGLISH PL
213 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious and bright one-floor living in convenient location. Features include parquet-style floors, Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, assigned parking space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
52 JAMESTOWN RD
52 Jamestown Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2nd floor unit with renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Large living/dining room, private sitting area outside the front door.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
49 WOODWARD LN
49 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen 2015 and updated baths. Model 250 end unit in prime location backing to open space. LR w/fp, EIK, and two large bedrooms. NTN reports required for all tenants named on any submitted lease.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
27 BALDWIN CT
27 Baldwin Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 BALDWIN CT in Somerset County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Raritan Apartments with GarageRaritan Apartments with GymRaritan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRaritan Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJWashington, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJ