Princeton, NJ
111 HARRIS ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

111 HARRIS ROAD

111 Harris Road · (609) 924-1416
Location

111 Harris Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Situated at the end of a closed lane and surrounded by tall trees with a lovely yard is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch. Centrally located so that one could easily walk to campus, public schools, or to shop at the Princeton Shopping Center. There is a nice flow to the house with an open Kitchen to Living Room, a secluded Dining space, 3 good sized bedrooms and a private yard. There are hardwood floors and a cathedral ceiling in the living room and a gas fireplace whose chimney is a focus of both the dining and living areas. The "Florida Sun Room" is currently being used as a playroom and would also make a great office or music room .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have any available units?
111 HARRIS ROAD has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 HARRIS ROAD have?
Some of 111 HARRIS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 HARRIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
111 HARRIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 HARRIS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 111 HARRIS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD offer parking?
No, 111 HARRIS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 HARRIS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 111 HARRIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 111 HARRIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 HARRIS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 HARRIS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 HARRIS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
