111 HARRIS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Situated at the end of a closed lane and surrounded by tall trees with a lovely yard is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch. Centrally located so that one could easily walk to campus, public schools, or to shop at the Princeton Shopping Center. There is a nice flow to the house with an open Kitchen to Living Room, a secluded Dining space, 3 good sized bedrooms and a private yard. There are hardwood floors and a cathedral ceiling in the living room and a gas fireplace whose chimney is a focus of both the dining and living areas. The "Florida Sun Room" is currently being used as a playroom and would also make a great office or music room .