107 GROVER AVENUE

Great location for in-town living. Welcome you by the open floor plan of this fantastic home! In addition to the Great room, this beautiful home feature a family room, three bedrooms, an office/study room and two bathrooms, freshly painted, new appliances, hardwood throughout A large deck for relaxing or enjoying the landscape is accessed through sliding doors. A path to Grover Park and Princeton Shopping Center, and a short distance to the schools make this home the perfect combination of privacy and convenience.