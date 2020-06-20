All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 107 GROVER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, NJ
/
107 GROVER AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:27 PM

107 GROVER AVENUE

107 Grover Avenue · (609) 921-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location for in-town living. Welcome you by the open floor plan of this fantastic home! In addition to the Great room, this beautiful home feature a family room, three bedrooms, an office/study room and two bathrooms, freshly painted, new appliances, hardwood throughout A large deck for relaxing or enjoying the landscape is accessed through sliding doors. A path to Grover Park and Princeton Shopping Center, and a short distance to the schools make this home the perfect combination of privacy and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have any available units?
107 GROVER AVENUE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 GROVER AVENUE have?
Some of 107 GROVER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 GROVER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
107 GROVER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 GROVER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 107 GROVER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 107 GROVER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 GROVER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 107 GROVER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 107 GROVER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 GROVER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 GROVER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 GROVER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 GROVER AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08540
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl
Princeton, NJ 08540
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08690

Similar Pages

Princeton 1 BedroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms
Princeton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Princeton Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PARoselle, NJDoylestown, PALinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBurlington, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJPalmyra, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity