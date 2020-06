Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and Bayshore Waterfront Park~Only 9 miles to the Ocean Beaches at Sea Bright~Sunny Kitchen with Garden Window~You will Love living by the Beach! Call today for your private tour.