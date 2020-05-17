622 Trenton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator new construction

Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''. This elegant unit features the finest finishes, including 11 foot ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, SS appliances, beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and custom molding throughout. There is an elevator for convenience along with a shared rooftop terrace to enjoy some sun and/or cocktails with friends. You are just steps away from great shopping and some amazing restaurants and bars. For the commuter you are only two blocks to the train station. And don't forget the ''Beach'', just a half mile away. Come see what Point Beach and the Jersey Shore has to offer!