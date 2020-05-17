All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Find more places like 622 Trenton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
/
622 Trenton Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:39 PM

622 Trenton Avenue

622 Trenton Ave · (848) 333-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Point Pleasant Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''. This elegant unit features the finest finishes, including 11 foot ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen and baths, SS appliances, beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors and custom molding throughout. There is an elevator for convenience along with a shared rooftop terrace to enjoy some sun and/or cocktails with friends. You are just steps away from great shopping and some amazing restaurants and bars. For the commuter you are only two blocks to the train station. And don't forget the ''Beach'', just a half mile away. Come see what Point Beach and the Jersey Shore has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
622 Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 622 Trenton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Trenton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Trenton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 622 Trenton Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms
Point Pleasant Beach 3 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Balcony
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity