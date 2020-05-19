All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue

312 New Jersey Avenue · (732) 899-8202
Location

312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room. Its a good time to book now for this summer and plan to make your vacation memories at this lovely home located a few blocks from the boardwalk. After a fun day at the beach, relax in the yard and enjoy the paver patio, outside shower & gas grill. Sorry, no smoking, no pets, the garage is not included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have any available units?
312 New Jersey Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 New Jersey Avenue have?
Some of 312 New Jersey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 New Jersey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 New Jersey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 New Jersey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 New Jersey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 New Jersey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 New Jersey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 New Jersey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 New Jersey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 New Jersey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 New Jersey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 New Jersey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
