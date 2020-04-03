All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
101 Trenton Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:14 PM

101 Trenton Avenue

101 Trenton Avenue · (732) 295-8099
Location

101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
$2200/week SUMMER RENTAL. Utilities included for SUMMER rental only! Location Location! You have just found your perfect beach condo. Just one short block to Pt. Pleasant Beach. This elegant condo complex (just 5 units) has wonderful views of Little Silver Lake and Jenkinson's! Outdoor patio tables and grills are allowed (sorry no pets). This unit has been nicely updated. There is plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops, s/s appliances, ceiling fans, gas heat & central air, recessed lights, tiled floors, vaulted living room ceiling & crown moulding. There is even a full size washer and dryer. The open floor plan will fit many guests for entertaining. 2 designated parking spaces are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
101 Trenton Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 101 Trenton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Trenton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 Trenton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Trenton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Trenton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Trenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Trenton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
