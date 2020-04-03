101 Trenton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

$2200/week SUMMER RENTAL. Utilities included for SUMMER rental only! Location Location! You have just found your perfect beach condo. Just one short block to Pt. Pleasant Beach. This elegant condo complex (just 5 units) has wonderful views of Little Silver Lake and Jenkinson's! Outdoor patio tables and grills are allowed (sorry no pets). This unit has been nicely updated. There is plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops, s/s appliances, ceiling fans, gas heat & central air, recessed lights, tiled floors, vaulted living room ceiling & crown moulding. There is even a full size washer and dryer. The open floor plan will fit many guests for entertaining. 2 designated parking spaces are included