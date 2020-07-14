100 Central Avenue Avenue

Amenities

Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation. This home features 6 bdr, 3 baths a spacious wrap around porch,large backyard and an outdoor shower. The first floor features an open concept kitchen LR,DR, laundry , 1st fl BDR, Full Bath. 2nd Fl has 4 BDRs, 1 full Bath, 3rd floor bonus room has a bedroom with en suite and bathroom. Rental includes: 4 off street parking spots, 8 beach badges, beach gear, fishing gear, linens, towels, paper products, Kitchen necessities. 3 beach bikes, WIFI, TV's, BBQ, Heat/AC, backyard paver patio with gazebo, picnic table and , lounge chairs.