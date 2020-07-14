All apartments in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
100 Central Avenue Avenue
100 Central Avenue Avenue

100 Central Avenue · (732) 797-9001
Location

100 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant Beach

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit Summer Rental · Avail. now

$4,900

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation. This home features 6 bdr, 3 baths a spacious wrap around porch,large backyard and an outdoor shower. The first floor features an open concept kitchen LR,DR, laundry , 1st fl BDR, Full Bath. 2nd Fl has 4 BDRs, 1 full Bath, 3rd floor bonus room has a bedroom with en suite and bathroom. Rental includes: 4 off street parking spots, 8 beach badges, beach gear, fishing gear, linens, towels, paper products, Kitchen necessities. 3 beach bikes, WIFI, TV's, BBQ, Heat/AC, backyard paver patio with gazebo, picnic table and , lounge chairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have any available units?
100 Central Avenue Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have?
Some of 100 Central Avenue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Central Avenue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Central Avenue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Central Avenue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Central Avenue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant Beach.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Central Avenue Avenue offers parking.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Central Avenue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 Central Avenue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 Central Avenue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Central Avenue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Central Avenue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Central Avenue Avenue has units with air conditioning.
