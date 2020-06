Amenities

Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity. 15 min walk to PATH ! Close to shopping, School down the block. Landlord pays heat & hot water. Tenant pays broker fee. Small pet OK for a fee.